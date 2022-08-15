Dohj LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dohj LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $543.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.