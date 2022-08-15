Dohj LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.43. 17,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.93. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

