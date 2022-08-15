Dohj LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $204.51. 3,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.97.

