Dohj LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.62. 82,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,911. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

