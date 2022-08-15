Dockyard Capital Management LP Invests $1.87 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dockyard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Netflix makes up about 2.7% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $250.38. 156,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.75. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

