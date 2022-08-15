Dock Market Cap Tops $19.13 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00182214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 797,441,396 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.