Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 6%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 40,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,046,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 240,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diversey by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,544,000 after purchasing an additional 928,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

