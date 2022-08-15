Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $267,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.