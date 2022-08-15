Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $267,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

