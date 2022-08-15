Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Buckingham Strategic Partners’ Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 17.2% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $172,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $726,693,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,468 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

