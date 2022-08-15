Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

