Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diageo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.45. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,451. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

