Dexlab (DXL) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Dexlab has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $16,681.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins.
