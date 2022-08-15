dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.86. 85,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

