Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $947,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $184,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DECAU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,386. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

