DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,939.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
DNACF remained flat at $13.28 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.
About DeNA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DeNA (DNACF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.