DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,939.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

DNACF remained flat at $13.28 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get DeNA alerts:

About DeNA

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.