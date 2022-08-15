Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DELCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 29,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,284. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Delic Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delic (DELCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.