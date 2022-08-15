Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Delic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DELCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 29,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,284. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Delic Company Profile

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

