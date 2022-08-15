Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $28.40

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $26.82. Delek US shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 6,864 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Delek US Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

