DeHive (DHV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $107,343.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $665,225.38 and approximately $107,343.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013600 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
