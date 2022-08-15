DeFine Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFine has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $6.13 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

