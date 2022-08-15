DeFine (DFA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.32 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.
DeFine Profile
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.