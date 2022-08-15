DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $65.24 million and $915,327.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $116.71 or 0.00469900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

