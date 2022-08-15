Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Takes Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

