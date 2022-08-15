Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000. Prometheus Biosciences makes up about 2.9% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $47.36. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

