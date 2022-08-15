Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 518,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,000. Albireo Pharma accounts for 4.7% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Albireo Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

ALBO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,042. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $459.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

