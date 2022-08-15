Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $51,843.22 and $138.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 74,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.