DAOventures Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $185,717.87 and approximately $8,747.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

