Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,126,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 107.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.63. 25,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.70. The company has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

