DA Davidson Trims SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Target Price to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.59.

SmartRent Price Performance

SMRT traded down 0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.41. 210,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.05 and its 200 day moving average is 5.67. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 15.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock worth $7,867,728.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

