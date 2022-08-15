Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Hits $708.33 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $708.33 million and approximately $141.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00005568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,804,434,745 coins and its circulating supply is 527,954,693 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

