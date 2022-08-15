CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ETR EVD traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €56.70 ($57.86). 74,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 43.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.30. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($74.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

