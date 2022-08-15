CRYPTO20 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $7.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,404,933 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

