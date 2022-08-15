Credits Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $46,890.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

