CREDIT Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. CREDIT has a market cap of $116,467.31 and approximately $297.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

