Cowen Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Market Perform

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

