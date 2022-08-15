COVA Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,294.98 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $308,294.98 and approximately $220.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 343.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

