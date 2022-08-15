Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.06 on Monday, hitting $544.27. 44,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

