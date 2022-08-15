Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.77 on Monday, reaching $544.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

