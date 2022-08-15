Contrasting Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and The Competition

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 4 5 0 2.56 Ryan Specialty Competitors 136 888 1123 27 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $39.13, suggesting a potential downside of 15.35%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 220.24 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 40.37

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.36% 19.07% 2.95%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.