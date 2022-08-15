Constellation Market Cap Reaches $123.80 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Constellation has a total market cap of $123.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

