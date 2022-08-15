CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CONMED Stock Performance
CNMD traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $103.53. 6,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,456. CONMED has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
About CONMED
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.