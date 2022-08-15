Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

