Comparing AgileThought (AGIL) & Its Peers

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 403 915 8 2.64

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 44.25%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.32 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.99

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -31.72% -25.82% -6.83%

Summary

AgileThought peers beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

