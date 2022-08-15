Color Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $212,762.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00564017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00256926 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016850 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

