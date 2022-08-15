Coin98 (C98) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000227 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00072163 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

