Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

RNP opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

