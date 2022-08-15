Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
RNP opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.