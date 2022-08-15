Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Raised by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

