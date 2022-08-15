Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.83

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 62748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COGT. Guggenheim started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

