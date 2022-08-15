Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.84 on Monday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $578.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.