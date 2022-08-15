CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 127.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

