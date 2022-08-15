Clarus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 37,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 13,544 put options.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Clarus has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

